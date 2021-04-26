K-9 bites burglary suspect during arrest in Lake Oswego

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges including criminal trespass, theft and burglary after allegedly stealing a laptop from a home on the 1600 block of Campus Way in Lake Oswego early Saturday evening, city officials reported.

The homeowner initially tried to chase the suspect but lost sight of him near Greentree Avenue.

Multiple officers responded to the area in search of the suspect until a caller reported seeing Brandon Edwards taking a bicycle from the park near Greentree Avenu and Carter Place. The caller indicated that Edwards was still carrying the laptop and was armed with a knife. The caller reported that Edwards was heading into a backyard in the 1400 block of Greentree Circle, possibly jumping fences.

A K-9 officer from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and began searching around the residence and determined that Edwards was hiding under the house. Edwards was not compliant with the officers but was taken into custody. A K-9 bit Edwards during the arrest.

Edwards was treated for the dog bite and transported to the Clackamas County Jail.