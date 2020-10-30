WCSO: K9 search called off, 2 assault suspects at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County authorities were tracking two assault suspects near Westview High School Friday afternoon, alerting the public via Twitter that a sheriff’s K-9 was in the area.
One person was flown to the hospital using LifeFlight—their exact medical condition is unknown at this time.
After authorities were unable to find them, the search was called off roughly an hour later. The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.