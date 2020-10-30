WCSO: K9 search called off, 2 assault suspects at large

One person was flown to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County authorities were tracking two assault suspects near Westview High School Friday afternoon, alerting the public via Twitter that a sheriff’s K-9 was in the area.

One person was flown to the hospital using LifeFlight—their exact medical condition is unknown at this time.

After authorities were unable to find them, the search was called off roughly an hour later. The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing.

UPDATE: K9 track is done. Two juvenile males are still outstanding. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/QUwVLW48pA — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) October 30, 2020

This is a developing story.