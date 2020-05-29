K9 arrests Waldport kidnapping-at-gunpoint suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Waldport man wanted for a kidnapping-by-gunpoint on May 16 was arrested Thursday after a lengthy pursuit that ended when his tires blew out, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the kidnapping happened weeks ago, investigators identified Richard D. Leach as the suspect. He allegedly forced an unwilling person into his cat at gunpoint and assaulted the victim multiple times before the victim was able to escape.

Leach escaped capture but investigators found the car he used burned on a remote forest road.

Thursday, he was spotted in a stolen Toyota Corolla on Highway 34 near Waldport, officials said. Deputies tried to stop him but he fled and led authorities on a 45-minute pursuit through forest roads.

Eventually Leach drove over spike strips which brought the car to a stop. When he refused to comply with orders from the deputies, a K9 went in and made the arrest.

As Leach was being checked out, officials said, he spit blood on medical responders. He was taken into custody and then taken to the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

The 48-year-old is being held on $730,000 bail on charges of kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude police, aggravated harassment, coercion, pointing a firearm at another, two counts of reckless driving, menacing, assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver (misdemeanor), recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, 3 counts of offensive littering and criminal trespass.