PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men in a stolen Ford F-250 now face a long list of charges after allegedly ramming a Tigard patrol car before getting stuck between two buildings at an apartment complex in the early hours of Saturday.

The two men, later identified as Zachary Thomas and Dylan Hardy, were reportedly tampering with cars in the 14800 block of SW 74th Avenue a little after midnight. A Tigard officer spotted the pick-up, learned it was stolen and tried to do a traffic stop.

But the driver hit the patrol car, then got stuck between the apartment buildings while trying to get away in 7700 block of SW Bonita. Thomas and Hardy ran away but K9s brought in for the search helped find them.

Thomas, the 27-year-old driver, was found up a tree by a K9. Hardy, 22, was found in blackberry bushes by a police drone that spotted the heat signal.

The officer suffered minor injuries but didn’t need medical attention.

Thomas and Hardy were booked into the Washington County Jail. Thomas faces 14 separate charges, including burglary, assault, reckless driving and possessing a stolen vehicle. Both are also being investigated for crimes in Vancouver, officials said.