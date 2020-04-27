K9 finds Forest Grove stabbing suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old Forest Grove man faces multiple charges after a Sunday night stabbing left another man with multiple wounds.

Around 8:20 p.m., police from Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Cornelius along with Washington County deputies found the wounded man in the 2200 block of Kingwood Street. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

A search involving K-9s tracked down the suspect in the 2100 block of Hawthorne Street.

Zachary Ryan Blessing is in the Washington County Jail on assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing but no other suspects are being sought, officials said.