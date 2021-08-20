K9 finds suspected DUII, hit-run driver in Beaverton

An innocent driver was taken to a hospital after their car was hit while stopped at a stop sign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were jailed and an innocent driver was hospitalized Thursday afternoon in Beaverton, deputies said.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car on Tualatin Valley Highway near SW 160th Avenue. The driver of the car lied to the deputy about his name and date of birth and was clearly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, deputies said.

When a second deputy arrived to help with the DUII investigation, the driver quickly sped off southbound on SW 160th Avenue and hit a Mercedes that was stopped at a stop sign near SW Blanton Street. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Both the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle fled from the scene on foot. A K9 and his handler tracked down the driver, whom authorities identified as Daniel Bonneau-Bautista. Other deputies found the passenger, identified as Troy Travis Murphy.

Bonneau-Bautista was booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges including DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person, felony hit and run, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, felony elude, misdemeanor elude, false info to a police officer and 4th-degree assault.

Murphy, who is accused of failing to perform the duties of a witness to a crash and giving multiple fake names to deputies, is charged with false info to a police officer and obstructing governmental or judicial administration.