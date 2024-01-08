PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An afternoon traffic stop along I-5 in Douglas County led to 100 pounds of crystal meth being seized and the arrest of 2 Californians.

A K9 smelled 100 pounds of meth in a trunk during a Douglas County traffic stop along I-5 on January 4, 2024 (OSP)

An Oregon State Police team with a K9 pulled the vehicle over around 12:15 p.m. on January 4, authorities said. The K9 sniffed outside the vehicle and alerted the troopers about the drugs.

When the vehicle was searched, officials said, they found 100 pounds of crystal meth in large bags in the trunk.

Two people from San Bernadino were arrested: Edgar Rene Revolorio, 28, and 35-year-old Surely Nalley Molina Escalante.

Authorities said the investigation continues.