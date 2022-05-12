PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home intruder was arrested Wednesday night after authorities say a Lane County resident called 911 and said he heard thumping sounds and coughing coming from his attic.

The homeowner called police just after 9 p.m. Wednesday and Lane County deputies showed up to the property near the corner of Hayden Bridge Road and North 35th Street. Deputies confirmed that a stranger was likely in the house.

A K9 unit from the Springfield Police Department helped sniff out the man in the attic, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Rollin Tirapelli, and deputies said he didn’t cooperate with them.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Tirapelli resisted arrest and was bit by the K9. LCSO said he tried to kick and spit on deputies. Details on the exchange were limited, but Tirapelli was eventually taken to the hospital and taken into custody.

He is now being lodged at the Lane County Jail.

One night before, a burglary happened in the same neighborhood. Deputies learned Tirapelli had likely been hiding in the attic since then, and they are investigating to determine if he was involved.