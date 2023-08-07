Editor’s note: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — New details are providing insight into what police are calling the murder of a missing Oregon City woman. Kara Taylor was last seen at her home on July 25 and was reported missing two days later by the man police now say is responsible for her death.

Just after midnight on Monday, Aug. 7, police arrested 47-year-old Jamon Peter Fritsch at the Oregon City home Taylor was last seen at. On Monday afternoon, he was arraigned in the Clackamas County Courthouse where he’s charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Though Taylor has not been found, police believed her disappearance to be suspicious and over the weekend on Aug. 5, Oregon City officers, along with the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and FBI, executed a search warrant at the home, as well as other locations. Detectives reportedly found evidence that Taylor died by homicidal violence, leading them to issue an arrest warrant for Fritsch.

“Investigation revealed after she was reported missing but before he reported it to police, defendant made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags among other things,” an attorney told the courtroom on Monday.

In court, attorneys went on to say Fritsch allegedly admitted to dismembering Taylor and disposed of her body at multiple municipality garbage dumps, adding that he told police it was so they wouldn’t be able to find her body.

It was also noted in court that Taylor’s adult, developmentally disabled and non-verbal daughter was left at the home, but it’s unclear where she is now.

Attorneys also say Fritsch described himself as a danger. Originally set at $1,000,000, the court ordered he be held without bail and he’ll next appear in court on Aug. 14.

Investigators are still working to find and recover Kara Taylor’s remains. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Oregon City Police Department at 503-905-3505, OPDC case #23-015668.