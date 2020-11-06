Keizer armed robbery suspect arrested in Salem

Suspect faces Unlawful use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearms charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department arrested a man Friday accused of an armed robbery last month.

On October 26, Kaleb Bogle of Aumsville, allegedly robbed a person in the 4100 block of River Road North in Keizer.

After investigators were able to positively identify Bogle, 25, Salem Police officers located him in the 2200 block of Mission Street SE early Friday. Bogle was found with a handgun during his arrest and was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

KPD said Bogle faces First-degree Unlawful use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

Police did not provide a status update on the victim in the attack.