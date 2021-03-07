Keizer Dollar Tree evacuated after bomb scare

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested outside a Dollar Tree in Keizer Sunday after telling an employee he was carrying a bomb in his duffle bag, Keizer Police officials said.

The employee had approached 56-year-old Todd Schneider when he noticed he was acting “suspiciously.” Schneider told the employee about the supposed bomb shortly after. The employee called the police at around 10:08 a.m. Saturday and responding officers arrested Schneider without incident outside the store.

The Salem Police bomb squad also responded to the scene and determined the duffel bag did not contain explosives. Schneider was cited and released for disorderly conduct and six unrelated warrants for his arrest.

As a precaution, the Dollar Tree and a neighboring business were evacuated during the investigation. River Road was closed between Chemawa Road and Claggett Street for about two and a half hours.