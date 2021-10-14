Kelso murder suspect arrested by SWAT in Vancouver

Jeremiah D. Mathews now in the Cowlitz County Jail on a murder charge

by: Tim Steele

Jeremiah D. Mathews in an undated photo released by Kelso PD on October 7, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man wanted for a Kelso murder that was discovered October 6 was taken into custody Thursday in Vancouver.

Jeremiah D. Mathews is suspected in the killing of a man who was found dead in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso. He was considered armed and dangerous.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a 1st-degree murder charge after he was arrested by the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team.

The victim’s name has not yet been released publicly. Authorities said they are still trying to reach the next of kin.

