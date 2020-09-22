Kenton stabbing victim dies, suspect faces murder charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of a deadly stabbing in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood has been arrested and faces a murder charge.

Jonathan C. Creswell (MCSO)

Jonathan C. Creswell was taken into police custody and subsquently booked into the Mulntomah County Jail Monday on Murder II (domestic violence) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (domestic violence) charges.

The Portland Police Bureau said, Creswell, 31, stabbed a person in the 8400 block of North Interstate Place around 9:15 a.m. Monday. The victim died as a result of the attack, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing are asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457.

The investigation remains open.