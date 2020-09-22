Kenton stabbing victim dies, suspect faces murder charges

Crime

Suspect faces murder, weapons charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of a deadly stabbing in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood has been arrested and faces a murder charge.

Jonathan C. Creswell (MCSO)

Jonathan C. Creswell was taken into police custody and subsquently booked into the Mulntomah County Jail Monday on Murder II (domestic violence) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (domestic violence) charges.

The Portland Police Bureau said, Creswell, 31, stabbed a person in the 8400 block of North Interstate Place around 9:15 a.m. Monday. The victim died as a result of the attack, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing are asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457.

The investigation remains open.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss