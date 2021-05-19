Kidnapped teen dies 1 week after shootout with police on Hwy 214

An officer-involved shooting along Hwy 214 in Marion County near Silverton, May 12, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old kidnapping victim died Wednesday at a Portland hospital, one week after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit along Highway 214, authorities said.

The teen died at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, according to Oregon State Police. Her name has not yet been released.

The girl was reportedly injured during an officer-involved shooting on May 12. Troopers said the incident began when officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Depot Court in Gervais.

Officers found 22-year-old Arik Reed with a gunshot wound at the scene and Reed was taken to a hospital. Officers said they learned that 20-year-old Kenneth Williams Peden III had kidnapped the teen girl after the shooting and left in a Ford F-150.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office spotted the pickup with Peden and the kidnapping victim a short time later, OSP said. Peden reportedly fled when authorities tried to pull him over.

While passing through Silverton, Peden allegedly opened fire toward police. The Ford also crashed into an RV.

The pursuit continued to Highway 214 where the Ford eventually came to a stop near NE Forest Ridge Road. The driver fired more shots toward officers and officers fired back.

Peden was eventually arrested and the kidnapping victim was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Peden faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, first-degree kidnapping and fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Marion County.