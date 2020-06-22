Kidnapper walks away from prison work crew in Tillamook

Brandon Sykes in an undated photo released by Oregon Department of Corrections, June 22, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man serving time for assault and kidnapping walked away from a work crew in the Tillamook area shortly before noon Monday.

Brandon Sykes was on a work crew from the minimum security South Fork Forest Camp when he walked away near the summit of Highway 6, the Oregon Department of Corrections said.

Part of the facility’s mission is to “supply a ready work force to combat forest or wild fires throughout the state,” officials said.

The 35-year-old white man is 5-foot-9, 195 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. When he walked away he was wearing a sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans with “inmate” stenciled in orange on the knee and a coat with a similar stencil.

Sykes has been behind bars for 4 years and isn’t eligible for release until October 18, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police at 800.452.7888 or the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503.569.0734.