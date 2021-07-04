Kidnapping suspect surrenders after standoff in Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted on kidnapping and robbery charges from an incident last April was arrested Saturday after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Antonio Vasquez-Reyes, 33, barricaded himself inside a shed in the 1000 block of Country Lane in Woodburn just after 5 p.m., according to police. Vasquez-Reyes was believed to be armed as well.

The Marion County Sherriff’s Office SWAT team was brought in later in the night and used chemical irritants to subdue Vasquez-Reyes. Around 10:30 p.m., he surrendered without incident and was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on warrant charges of Parole Violation, Robbery II, Kidnapping II, and Coercion.

The details regarding the alleged kidnapping in April were not immediately made available.