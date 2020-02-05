Kidnapping suspect who fled scene arrested during traffic stop

Edgar Hernandez was arrested one week after fleeing from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man suspected of kidnapping two Banks women, crashing his car and fleeing the scene was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Edgar Adrian Hernandez allegedly offered to drive the two women from a party near Portland State University back to their home in Banks. But during the drive, 20-year-old Hernandez told the women he would not take them home and accelerated the black 2012 Dodge Charger to 100 miles per hour on Highway 26, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The two women told the driver to stop the car but he refused.

“They asked him to stop, let them out, he told them he wasn’t going to take them home, he was going to take them somewhere else,” said Deputy Brian van Kleef.

Hernandez exited the freeway at SW Park Way where he ran a red light and nearly rammed into a Washington County deputy near SW Baltic Avenue, according to authorities.

“The car blew through some red stoplights and nearly crashed into one of our deputies,” said van Kleef.

Two deputies tried to stop the car but Hernandez continued on, eventually crashing at SW Barnes Rd and SW 118th Ave.

Responding deputies — along with a K9 team — searched around the crash site. They found a gun under the passenger seat but didn’t find Hernandez.

It wasn’t clear if the two women, between 19 and 20 years old, were hurt in the incident.

On Wednesday, February 5, Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Hernandez had been arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

KOIN 6 News will update this when more information becomes available.