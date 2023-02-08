GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KOIN) – Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, attempted to kill and torture a woman Jan. 24 before secretly confining her “in a place where she was not likely to be found,” according to a court document written by Josephine County District Attorney Joshua Eastman.

Authorities say Tina Marie Jones, 69, had helped lead Foster to a remote location before providing him a place to evade arrest.

“Foster intentionally drove his vehicle off of an embankment,” according to the affidavit. “Jones then immediately provided Foster with a ride via vehicle back to [an address] where she had allowed Foster to stay while he was actively evading arrest.”

Police say Jones also helped destroy and conceal physical evidence of Foster’s crimes. She is being charged with two counts of hindering prosecution.

On Jan. 24, police found a woman bound and severely beaten in Grants Pass. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say Foster killed two men and stole the victims’ belongings, including their dog. He was seen walking a dog Jan. 31 in front of the torture victim’s house.

Later that day, Grants Pass Police say Foster died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he had barricaded himself under a house during an hours-long police standoff.

