Killer beat Molalla woman to death, burned her in backyard

Norbeto Muniz, who killed Amy Low in November 2018, was convicted February 4, 2022 (Washington County DA’s Office/KOIN file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who murdered a Molalla woman and torched her body in a backyard burn pile will be sentenced to prison Tuesday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

Norbeto Nestor Muniz Jr. was convicted Friday of murdering and abusing the corpse of Amy Low in November 2018.

Police found the 29-year-old woman’s body when they were called to the home at 12120 SW Allen Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on November 17, 2018. But her body was in such a condition her identity was not positively confirmed until January 2019.

One neighbor told KOIN 6 News at that time there was a large bonfire in the backyard the night before the police showed up and detectives were seen rummaging through the rubble.

A woman’s body was found in a home on SW Allen Boulevard and Lombard Avenue on November 17, 2018. (KOIN)

Low’s family described her as a free spirit who was close to her family and loved animals.

She and Muniz lived at the house with another man.

Investigators determined Low was beaten to death and then burned.

Amy Low, on the right, in an undated courtesy photo (KOIN, file)

Muniz was identified as a suspect. Portland police officers helped Beaverton police detectives find Muniz near Southwest 4th and Ankeny in May 2019. He was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant and wanted for the murder of Amy Low.

At that time, Muniz had recently been released from prison after serving a Measure 11 sentence for first-degree robbery.

Muniz was held at the Washington County Jail without bail.

His trial began the last week of January. He was convicted February 4. He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.