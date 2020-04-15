Killer-by-car stopped after doing 96 mph in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man previously convicted of manslaughter by car now faces felony charges following a traffic stop for driving 96 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Dennis Milton Perryman stopped when a Portland police officer pulled him over in Northeast Portland on April 10, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. But he took off during the stop, squealing his tires as he left.

His car was tracked to a home in Southeast Portland by the PPB Air Support Unit and took him into custody.

The 31-year-old had been convicted of manslaughter in 2008. Following this arrest, he now faces charges of being a felon with a gun, possessing a loaded gun and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.