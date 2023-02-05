A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.

Willie Kapri Mitchell pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the April 19, 2019 shooting that left Jones mortally wounded near a bar on NW 4th Avenue. Jones, 29, died at the scene.

Mitchell, who was arrested in Eugene about a week after the shooting, was sentenced to 5 years in prison plus 3 years of post-prison supervision. Judge Thomas M. Ryan imposed the sentence on February 3, 2023.