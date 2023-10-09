PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 37-year-old killer who shot 2 people in a Southwest Portland homeless encampment in 2021 was sentenced to prison Monday.

Noah Charles Smith was found guilty of 18 charges in June of fatally shooting Kimberly Lambright and trying to kill Christopher Barrett on March 7, 2021.

The unanimous jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, one count of first-degree assault with a firearm, one count of second-degree assault with a firearm, one count of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

He was also found guilty of four counts of unlawfully using a weapon (firearm) and four counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Smith was originally scheduled for sentencing on July 13. However, the sentencing was delayed until Monday, when he was sentenced to 710 months — slightly more than 59 years — for the killing and related charges. He will serve his sentence in an Oregon Department of Corrections facility.