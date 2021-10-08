Killing in Kelso neighborhood rattles residents

Jeremiah D. Mathews in an undated photo released by Kelso PD on October 7, 2021

If you see Jeremiah D. Mathews, do not approach him and instead call 911

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a potential killer in Southwest Washington.

Jeremiah D. Mathews is a suspect in the killing of a man who was found dead on Wednesday in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso, police said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and police have been tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police said 34-year-old Mathews may be armed and dangerous.

Neighbors said the homicide investigation was focused on a wooded property just down the road from the Three Rivers Golf Course. They said investigators were out combing the grounds on Thursday.

“It’s a little concerning, not going to lie. I’m not very comfortable knowing he’s on the loose,” said Shane Loveberg of Kalama.

Others in the area were just learning about the homicide on Friday afternoon.

“I’m not super surprised, honestly. I think the crime rate here is out of control,” said Sydney of Kelso.

Those who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they would stay vigilant in keeping an eye out for the suspected killer.

“Probably locking my doors and putting cameras up, too,” said Sydney.

Mathews is 6-feet tall, about 175 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see Mathews, police say you should not approach him and instead call 911.