Kindergarten teacher carjacked at gunpoint, suspects at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While out delivering school supplies to her students, a kindergarten teacher was carjacked at gunpoint.

The teacher was out near the 5900 block of Northeast Wygant Street in Portland around 1:30 p.m on Monday when she was approached by two men. They came up to her car door, pointed a gun at her and demanded she give up the car.

The woman quickly got out of her vehicle and the two men sped away. Police say the car is a black 2018 Honda Accord with Oregon plate 328KZK.

The suspects are described as two Black men in their late teens to early 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony. Make an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story.