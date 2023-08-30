PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Klamath Falls woman was arrested on the morning of Aug. 27 for the alleged murder of her 3-year-old son.

The Klamath Falls Police Department announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Sydney Elizabeth Blosch was booked into the Klamath County Jail on second-degree murder charges following an eight-month investigation into the death of her son.

According to police, the child was found unresponsive on Dec. 29, 2022, after it was reported that he suffered injuries falling down a set of stairs. The injured child was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center and was later transferred to Oregon Health Science University, where he died from his injuries approximately one week later.

“During the initial call, Klamath Falls Police Department Detectives were called to the scene for further investigation,” the Klamath Falls PD stated in a press release. “After an in-depth, eight-month investigation into the death of the victim, it was determined the injuries were inconsistent with statements provided by Sydney Blosch during the initial report. Detectives later developed probable cause for the arrest of Sydney Blosch for the crime of murder in the second degree.”

Klamath County Jail records show that, as of Aug. 30, Blosch remains in custody.

Anyone who may have additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Joel Loudermilk with the Klamath Falls Police Department.