PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego is the safest small town in Oregon, according to Money Geek.

The personal finance website hired researchers to analyze 2022 FBI crime statistics for towns with populations of 30,000 to 100,000 people and compiled a list of the safest cities in each state. The towns were organized by calculating the “cost of crime” in each city.

According to the website, “cost of crime” includes financial loss caused by crime. These expenses include stolen property, medical bills and legal fees. Violent crimes typically cost more than nonviolent crimes, MoneyGeek said.

Based on the statistics, Lake Oswego’s crime cost per capita is $257. The average cost of crime per capita in small cities was $1,155 in 2022. According to the list, the safest small town in the U.S. is Monroe Township, N.J. with a crime cost per capita of $31.

Washington’s safest small city, according to the website, is Pullman, which had a crime cost per capita of $268. See the safest small town in every state ranked in the list below (not including Hawaii and Nevada).