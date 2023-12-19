PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego is the safest small town in Oregon, according to Money Geek.

The personal finance website hired researchers to analyze 2022 FBI crime statistics for towns with populations of 30,000 to 100,000 people and compiled a list of the safest cities in each state. The towns were organized by calculating the “cost of crime” in each city.

According to the website, “cost of crime” includes financial loss caused by crime. These expenses include stolen property, medical bills and legal fees. Violent crimes typically cost more than nonviolent crimes, MoneyGeek said.

Based on the statistics, Lake Oswego’s crime cost per capita is $257. The average cost of crime per capita in small cities was $1,155 in 2022. According to the list, the safest small town in the U.S. is Monroe Township, N.J. with a crime cost per capita of $31.

Washington’s safest small city, according to the website, is Pullman, which had a crime cost per capita of $268. See the safest small town in every state ranked in the list below (not including Hawaii and Nevada).

CityStateCrimes Cost Per Capita
AlabasterAlabama$245
JuneauAlaska$2,164
San LuisArizona$113
Bella VistaArkansas$509
Rancho Santa MargaritaCalifornia$81
WindsorColorado$81
WallingfordConnecticut$55
NewarkDelaware$546
OviedoFlorida$202
MiltonGeorgia$155
RexburgIdaho$550
MundeleinIllinois$148
ZionsvilleIndiana$51
UrbandaleIowa$207
LeawoodKansas$301
ElizabethtownKentucky$254
Bossier CityLouisiana$2,976
BangorMaine$478
BowieMaryland$205
ShrewsburyMassachusetts$59
Bloomfield TownshipMichigan$112
Cottage GroveMinnesota$186
SouthavenMississippi$593
BallwinMissouri$91
BozemanMontana$1,092
BellvueNebraska$723
DoverNew Hampshire$121
Monroe Township, Middlesex CountyNew Jersey$31
CarlsbadNew Mexico$1,410
YorktownNew York$85
Faquay-VarinaNorth Carolina$152
West FargoNorth Dakota$415
MasonOhio$65
OwassoOklahoma$371
Lake OswegoOreogn$257
Cranberry TownshipPennsylvania$78
South KingstownRhode Island$161
Fort MillSouth Carolina$153
Rapid CitySouth Dakota$2,164
ColliervilleTennessee$298
Flower MoundTexas$136
Lone PeakUtah$66
BurlingtonVermont$2,309
BlacksburgVirginia$397
PullmanWashington$268
HuntingtonWest Virginia$2,754
New BerlinWisconsin$116
LaramieWyoming$664