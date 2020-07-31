Lake Oswego resident ‘brutally assaulted’ in home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lake Oswego resident was brutally assaulted in their home Thursday night after a suspect broke in through the garage, said local police.

Lake Oswego police said the attack happened late Thursday night between 10 p.m. and midnight. The assailant entered through the garage of a home on South Shore Boulevard.

Information on the case is limited. Authorities are asking for anyone who may have seen a person walking in the area around the time of the attack Thursday night to call the police department.