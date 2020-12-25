Lamborghini, Mercedes racing on I-84 stopped by deputies

A Lamborghini and Mercedes were towed after the drivers were stopped for racing along I-84, December 24, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lamborghini and a Mercedes racing at speeds over 100 mph on I-84 were stopped by Multnomah County deputies early Christmas Eve evening.

The sheriff’s office tweeted they “received multiple complaints” about the racers between NE 181st and 257th along I-84. The drivers, who were not identified, were issued citations for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Both cars were towed.

The sheriff’s office said the drivers were “late additions to Santa’s naughty list!”