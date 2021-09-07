Lane Co. deputy shoots, kills man after alleged physical dispute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed by a deputy after an alleged physical dispute in Lane County.

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a physical dispute on Camp Creek Road. According to LCSO, family members of 59-year-old Robert Gutierrez called and asked for help after the man struck another family member. He reportedly was in possession of and had already fired off a gun.

Before authorities arrived at the scene, a deputy spoke to at least one family member over the phone. LCSO says on this call, the deputy was able to develop probable cause that Gutierrez had committed crimes including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and physical harassment.

Once LCSO reached the area, deputies attempted to speak with the man and deescalate the situation. LCSO says Gutierrez then pointed a firearm at them — leading to one deputy firing off several rounds in his direction.

Gutierrez was struck and died at the scene, despite life-saving measures administered by deputies.

Per standard protocol in deadly force incidents, the involved deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.