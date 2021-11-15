Lane County man accused of shooting wife after argument

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lane County man is in jail after being accused of shooting his wife in the neck.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Illman called 911 on Friday, claiming his wife had shot herself. When first responders arrived at the scene in Marcola, they found Illman’s wife with a gunshot wound to her neck and took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they now suspect 57-year-old Illman of shooting his wife. Evidence reportedly suggests he and his wife had gotten into an argument just before the shooting occurred.

The victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile, Illman is in Lane County Jail on a first-degree assault charge.