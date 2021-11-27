Lane County Sheriff’s Office ID person of interest in Thursday stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has identified 40-year-old Robert Gavin Bowers as a person of interest in a reported stabbing assault near Florence.

The suspect is described to be between 5’08” to 6’00” tall with long blonde hair and facial stubble.

Following the Thursday afternoon attack, law enforcement began searching the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area for the suspect. As of Saturday, Nov. 27, the suspect has not yet been found.

In a release Saturday, Lane County Police said “Bowers is likely homeless and most commonly travels by foot.”

Stabbing Suspect (Courtesy: the Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, the suspect was last seen heading towards the dunes from the Goose Pasture ATV staging area.

If spotted, Police ask residents not to approach Bowers, as he could be armed.

Anyone with information regarding Bowers’ current location is asked to contact law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to the public to avoid picking up hitchhikers and report any suspicious activity to police.