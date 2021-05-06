Large group blocks streets, drivers in N. Portland; 1 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon after confrontations between a large group of people walking in the streets of North Portland and motorists in the area.

It unfolded shortly after noon, Portland police said, after they got calls of a person hit by a car near North Interstate and Killingsworth. Officers didn’t find anyone hit by a car but did notice a large group of people in nearby streetrs. Some were openly carrying guns, police said.

More calls came in from drivers who were blocked by the crowd. One driver said people in the crowd broke their car windows, damaged their tires and “sprayed them with some kind of irritant” in that area.

A different motorist near N. Alberta and Michigan “got into a dispute with people who surrounded him,” police said, who added the group took a gun, tools and keys from the motorist.

Officers got witness statements and the investigation continues. It’s not clear who was injured, how serious the injuries are and what caused those injuries.

KOIN 6 News will follow this story.