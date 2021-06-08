Multiple shootings in N Portland, 1 confirmed deadly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large police presence is gathered in North Portland after reports of multiple shootings — including one confirmed deadly shooting — on Tuesday morning.

The first shooting occurred near North Interstate Avenue and North Alberta Street around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a dead man near North Failing Street and North Montana Avenue. Police say he appeared to have been shot.

A large police presence has since gathered in the area to investigate, complete with the Portland Police Bureau’s Mobile Command Unit. Homicide detectives are investigating and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

No suspect information is available at this time.

A few hours after the fatal shooting took place, more gunfire was reported just blocks away.

Additional shots were reportedly fired at the 1000 block of North Marine Drive around 4:20 a.m. Half an hour later, another shooting was called in on North Jessup Street at North Albina Avenue — where witnesses say someone was shot at a Plaid Pantry.

Very little information has been confirmed about either of the shootings at this point.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.