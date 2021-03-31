Large police presence in SE Portland after shooting, car chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several blocks are closed off and a large police presence is still active after a late-night shooting and car chase in Southeast Portland.

The shooting was first reported near Northeast 131st Place and Glisan Street around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Portland Police Bureau said their Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were deployed to the area after the shooting and a vehicle pursuit ensued — ending near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Mill Street.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers still have about 5-7 blocks taped off from SE 122nd to Southeast Stephens, with about 30 units on the scene near SE 122nd and Southeast Market Street.

Police say the situation happened near an apartment. No officers have been injured, according to PPB.

#Update – #NOW: #Portland Police’s mobile command unit just arrived on scene of the #shooting, which leads me to believe this will likely be a lengthy closure and maintain an active #police presence at SE 122nd & Market. pic.twitter.com/G5yHCLF1y0 — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) March 31, 2021

There is no threat to the public, according to police. However, traffic will likely be affected as the morning goes on.

This is a developing story.