Late morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Salem, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 39th Avenue NE at about 11:15 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot multiple times, the Salem Police Department said. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Streets in the area were closed as officers searched for suspects. Several people were detained and there was no further threat to the community, police said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

