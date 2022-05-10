PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Gresham Monday, authorities said.

Around 10:43 p.m., Gresham police received reports of shots fired on NE 190th Avenue.

Once there officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but did not say in what condition.

Police reportedly tried to stop a vehicle in the area sometime after the shooting, but said the vehicle sped off. Gresham police said it’s unclear if the vehicle was connected to the shooting.

No suspect information was immediately released. An investigation is underway.