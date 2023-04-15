Some of the $2000 in stolen property recovered in a shoplifting mission at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center in North Portland, April 14, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another in a series of operations to put a dent in shoplifting led to the arrests of 5 people Friday at the Jantzen Beach Shopping Center in North Portland.

Portland police worked with businesses to arrest the shoplifters and recover stolen items. Authorities said they recovered one stolen car and more than $2000 in stolen property.

The 5 arrested are: Stephen D. Joy, 35; Ronnie L. McDaniel, 50; Timothy Saldavia, 48; Ryan Salt, 30; and 47-year-old Carla Navarette.

Officials said they were charged “with crimes ranging from trespassing, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and drug and theft related warrants were served.”

Authorities also said these “retail theft missions will continue for the foreseeable future to deter retail theft and other property related crime in North Portland.”