Lawsuit: Driver’s ed instructor molested students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer for three teenage girls who say they were sexually abused by their driver’s education instructor has filed $6 million in lawsuits against the instructor and Portland Community College.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the three lawsuits, filed this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seek $2 million each.
The suits say Paul Burdick molested the teens while instructing them through sessions offered by the college’s Willow Creek Center in Hillsboro in 2018.
Burdick has been charged with sexual abuse involving 15 girls or women from 2013 to 2018, according to an indictment filed in Washington County Circuit Court.
Burdick pleaded not guilty to the 15 sex abuse charges on September 17. Detectives found a total of 30 possible victims in their investigation.
His criminal defense attorney didn’t return a request for comment Friday.
In response to a request for comment college spokeswoman Kate Chester said she is aware of the lawsuits and can confirm that PCC is working with legal counsel.
