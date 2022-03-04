PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon City man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for illegally reentering the U.S. and trafficking meth, heroin and fentanyl to Oregon and Washington.

Authorities identified the man as 50-year-old Victor Alvarez Farfan, who was sentenced to 180 months in prison along with five years’ supervised release.

Farfan received about 20 kilograms of meth, half a kilogram of heroin and two kilograms of fentanyl from a cartel in Michoacan, Mexico, according to court documents.

Authorities said Farfan, and co-conspirators, resold the meth and heroin in the Portland metro area and Tacoma, Washington.

As part of the conspiracy, 27-year-old Eduardo Alvarez Farfan, of Gresham, provided the fentanyl to co-conspirator 26-year-old Noe Antonio Machado-Madrano who had flown in from Baltimore, Maryland.

Authorities arrested Machado-Madrono and seized the fentanyl.

Farfan, a citizen of Mexico, was previously found in the U.S. in October 2018, after being removed in June 2015 facing federal convictions, officials said. In 2006, Farfan was convicted for drug trafficking and illegally reentering the U.S. and was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

In October 2018, a federal grand jury in Portland charged Farfan and 21 co-defendants with multiple charges including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth, heroin, and cocaine; maintaining drug-involved premises to manufacture and distribute controlled substances; interstate distribution of drug proceeds and money laundering.

Law enforcement arrested Farfan along with 17 co-defendants during an operation on October 24, 2018. The following month, Farfan was charged with illegal reentry in a second indictment.

In November 2021, Farfan pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and illegal reentry.