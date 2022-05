PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lebanon man was indicted for eleven counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree after Linn County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into him in April.

Officials said John Roger Mullner Jr. was investigated after a 13-year-old claimed he sexually abused them. The alleged abuse happened over the last three years.

Mullner was arrested at his residence on Thursday and is being held at Linn County Jail.