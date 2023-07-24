PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who killed a Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center guard hours before being killed by Portland police in Gresham is a 33-year-old Portland resident who legally changed his name in 2019.

PoniaX Kane Calles was confirmed as the suspect killed by officers during an attempted traffic stop in Gresham, hours after security guard Bobby Smallwood was killed near the birthing center inside Legacy Good Samaritan on Saturday.

Calles changed his name from Reginald Kane Jackson in a Multnomah County court on April 19, 2019, documents obtained by KOIN 6 News revealed.

Investigators continue to look into the reasons why Calles opened fire inside the hospital.

How it unfolded

Security guard Bobby Smallwood was shot around 11 a.m. Saturday near the 5th floor birthing unit by a person killed hours later by Portland police, now identified as Calles. Smallwood was initially treated at Legacy Good Samaritan before being transferred to a trauma center, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

The shooter fled the hospital.

By mid-afternoon the suspect was spotted in a vehicle at NE 181st and Everett. An East precinct patrol car tried to make a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. A heavy police response — including SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team, along with Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies — rushed to the scene.

Three Portland police officers used their guns during this incident, officials said later Saturday. No other responding agencies at the scene were involved in the gunfire.

It’s not clear if there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.