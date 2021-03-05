Legos at a bus shelter lands Portland man in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 2 dozen Lego sets worth about $7500 were recovered at a bus shelter at the Washington Square Transit Center Friday, which led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Portland man.

When a TriMet driver spotted a man moving piles of cardboard boxes to a bus shelter at the center, Tigard police responded and found some opened and unopened boxes of Legos.

Nathaniel Nixon is accused of stealing 25 boxes of Legos worth $7500, March 5, 2021 (Tigard PD)

Nathaniel Nixon is accused of stealing 25 boxes of Legos worth $7500, March 5, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers investigated and found the locks to a storage area for the Lego store at the mall were cut and also found a dolly cart in the woods. Next to the dolly were more cardboard boxes with Legos, police said. Workers at the store said the dolly and merchandise had been in the storage area.

Authorities said they found burglary tools in the backpack of Nathaniel Nixon. Nixon was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools, and he also had an outstanding warrant in Multnomah County.

The 25 sets of Legos were returned to the store, authorities said.