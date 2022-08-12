PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lincoln City man accused of killing a child was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including murder.

Emerson Cromwell was arrested by the Lincoln City Police Department and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder by abuse, two counts of second-degree murder and single counts of first- and second-degree assault.

Cromwell allegedly assaulted the child sometime during the first week of Aug. 2022, while the other crimes were committed between Apr. 27, 2021 and Aug. 10, 2022.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but court documents reveal the child is under the age of 14.

Pre-trial services recommended Cromwell be released due to having a single juvenile prior from New Jersey.

KOIN 6 is working to learn if he was granted release. This is a developing story.