Lincoln County woman wrestles home invader, gets stabbed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in Tidewater survived a dramatic tussle with a home invader who stabbed her before police arrived Friday. Law enforcement said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and she was transported to an area hospital.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at about 5:52 p.m. Friday reporting a stabbing that occurred on E Little Albany Loop. The caller said the victim was able to get away from the suspect and get help from a neighbor. Dispatch received multiple calls during the response, including one reporting the suspect’s location.

Deputies responded to the scene and detained Branden Michael Gross, 29, of Tidewater. After Gross was detained and the scene was secured, medics determined the adult female victim sustained multiple stab wounds in the midsection. She was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital to get treated for what was determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation indicated the woman arrived home in the evening to find Gross in the upstairs of her home. She then wrestled the man out of her house through the back door while screaming for help. Gross turned back toward the residence and entered again through the back door. Another physical struggle ensued and Gross stabbed the woman twice with a knife near her abdomen.

Having been alerted by the woman’s screaming, neighbors intervened and got between the woman and Gross. The woman then escaped her own residence through the front door.

Gross was located at a nearby residence and arrested for Burglary in the first degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Assault in the second degree. He has a bail set at $300,000 and is being lodged at Lincoln County Jail. Investigation revealed Gross was unknown to the victim. The man reportedly suffers from mental health issues.