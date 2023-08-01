PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking tips in the unsolved kidnapping and homicide of a McCleary, Washington girl after she failed to return home from a friend’s house in 2009.

The night of June 26, 2009, 10-year-old Lindsey Baum spent most of the day with a friend and was planning on going home that evening, according to “Murder in the Rain” Podcast Co-Host Emily Rowney.

Baum’s brother accompanied her to her friend’s house, but after a disagreement about borrowing his bike without permission, he sped off ahead and Lindsey was left to walk a 10-minute stretch by herself between her house and her friend’s, Rowney said.

Officials said Baum was last seen around 9:15 p.m. when a neighbor saw her walking along Maple Street between 5th and 6th Street. Baum’s mother called police after she didn’t return home that night.

Over 10 days, authorities searched for Baum on foot, by helicopter and with search dog however crews couldn’t find her.

“Over the years, several suspects drew police attention including locals from the McCleary area, but some of the more intriguing suspects were added to the list in 2017. Three elderly brothers living together in a Seattle home drew media attention after a female family member discovered evidence of child sex abuse in their home,” Rowney said.

When police went to the home to investigate, a copy of Baum’s missing flyer was found among dozens of photos and articles of other missing children, Rowney said. The Emery brothers were arrested on charges based on the findings in the home, but no evidence linked them to Baum’s disappearance.

About a month after the brothers were arrested in 2017, a bone fragment was found by hunters in a remote part of Washington, which was later matched with Baum’s DNA.

In 2022, a man named Paul Bieker was arrested for the kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl from McCleary. Due to similarities in the case, authorities were looking for a link between him and Baum’s case. According to Rowney, Bieker passed a polygraph test when questioned about Baum.

In April 2023, the case was in the spotlight after a new tip led to a search for evidence in Mason County; however, no evidence was found.

The case remains unsolved and there is a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.