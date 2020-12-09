Linn County deputy, OSP trooper involved in deadly shooting

No word on what led up to the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Linn County deputy and at least one Oregon State Police trooper were involved in a deadly shooting outside Gates late Tuesday night.

The fatal shooting occurred just before midnight near milepost 38 on Highway 22 just outside Gates, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon. Neither the trooper nor deputy was injured in the incident.

There is no word on the person who was killed or about the circumstances leading up to shooting at this time.

The Salem Police Department is investigating the case. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says because the shooting took place in Marion County, the investigation will follow Marion County’s Senate Bill 111 protocols.

This is a developing story.