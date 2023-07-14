PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 43-year-old man has been charged with animal neglect after deputies in Linn County discovered sheep that had been left without care on a property near Scio – some of which had been found dead, according to Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that on June 12, 43-year-old Brian Dietrich was found with 26 surviving sheep on his property on Rodgers Mountain Loop, all in various levels of neglect.

An investigation revealed that many had rotted hooves, causing enough pain that eight of the sheep had trouble walking or standing. Those sheep could only walk a few steps before laying down. Some sheep had wounds on their chest from having to lay for long periods of time, officials said.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, the sheep also lacked access to drinking water, leaving the only available water full of algae and bugs.

“Deputies continue to work closely with a vet in hopes of getting the remaining animals to recover,” the sheriff’s office said a press release. “It will be a continuous process which takes time for each animal to fight back to good health but they are making progress towards better health.”

Dietrich was arrested for 26 counts of second-degree animal neglect and taken to the Linn County Jail.