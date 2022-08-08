John DiMolfetto exploited or attempted to exploit over 300 children across the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he exploited children online.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that over a 10-year period, John Anthony DiMolfetto created dozens of personas and used numerous social media and texting accounts to manipulate, deceive, and exploit children as young as 7 years old.

According to investigators, DiMolfetto exploited or attempted to exploit over 300 children across the U.S. over six months before his arrest. He was taken into custody on May 13, 2020, after detectives served a search warrant at his home.

He was found guilty on 23 counts involving the online sexual exploitation of children.

DiMolfetto has been lodged at the Linn County Jail since the date of his arrest.