LinnCo Sheriff: Armed murder suspect spat blood at deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A knife-wielding man spat blood into the face of a deputy before being apprehended and arrested on a murder charge Tuesday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a home outside Lebanon on Old Mill Road around 10 p.m. after a 911 hang-up. An emergency operator reported hearing a person yelling for help after calling the number back.

Kris Fiala (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon their arrival, deputies were confronted by Kris Fiala, 54, who had a knife in his hand, according to LCSO.

“Deputies detained Kris, who spit blood in a deputy’s face,” the agency said in a release.

LCSO said Fiala’s mother Gladys Fiala, 85, was found deceased nearby.

Fiala was taken to the Linn County Jail and charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Aggravated Harassment.

“This investigation is on-going,” LCSO said. “If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective John Lovik at (541) 967-3950.”