LinnCo Sheriff: Armed murder suspect spat blood at deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A knife-wielding man spat blood into the face of a deputy before being apprehended and arrested on a murder charge Tuesday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to a home outside Lebanon on Old Mill Road around 10 p.m. after a 911 hang-up. An emergency operator reported hearing a person yelling for help after calling the number back.
Upon their arrival, deputies were confronted by Kris Fiala, 54, who had a knife in his hand, according to LCSO.
“Deputies detained Kris, who spit blood in a deputy’s face,” the agency said in a release.
LCSO said Fiala’s mother Gladys Fiala, 85, was found deceased nearby.
Fiala was taken to the Linn County Jail and charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Aggravated Harassment.
“This investigation is on-going,” LCSO said. “If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective John Lovik at (541) 967-3950.”
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.