PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Linn County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped capture a man who broke into a house near Sweet home early Sunday morning, officials said.

When LCSO arrived at Ridgeway Road, deputies found a broken window and heard noises coming from an empty home.

The suspect — later identified as Marco Ashe — allegedly climbed through a different window and tried to run away. But, officials said he was captured shortly after by K-9 Ashe.

Medics treated Ashe for minor injuries before he was taken to Linn County Jail. The 39-year-old was arrested for Burglary I, Criminal Mischief I, Escape III and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.